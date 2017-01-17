City holds another public auction of abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

The city is auctioning off more abandoned and unwanted vehicles.

On Wednesday, vehicles towed by the Honolulu Police Department will hit the auction block.

Then on Thursday, bidding for abandoned vehicles takes place.

Each auction runs from 8-10 a.m. and there is a $50 minimum bid per vehicle.

As we reported last month, numerous residents contacted KHON2’s Action Line to say Kuni’s Automotive and Towing has a lot so full, it’s had to move dozens of cars onto Isenberg Street, taking up premium parking space.

All-Island Towing has a contract with the city, but shares some of the work with tow yards like Kuni’s and Empire Towing in Wahiawa. Many of the vehicles are being auctioned from these lots.

The city holds public car auctions online every four weeks.

