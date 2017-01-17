Diamond Head Plants: New Year with new plants for your home or office

By Published:
e39e9092b1604c8faaf472440a687ae6

When it comes to plants, give Rod a call at Diamond Head Plants! Not only do they sell all kinds of plants, for business they do plant leasing. Diamond Head Plants has been in the plant leasing business for over 30 years. They offer free consultation, sales or leasing which includes week servicing and rotations.

Also plants add to the quality and our well being-mentally. A researcher in India found that people with plants in their offices had 1% more oxygen in their blood that translates to increased productivity and less fatigue. NASA has done similar test and also find that plants take in harmful gases and exhale oxygen

Phone number: 808-542-9858

Website: diamondheadplants.com

Email:  oshimarod003@aol.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s