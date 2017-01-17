Early reservations available for second cat cafe on Oahu

By Published:
cat cafe-1

The Neko Cat Cafe is back!

After a successful debut last June, the collaboration among Mori by Art+Flea, Morning Glass Coffee, and the Hawaiian Humane Society is returning.

The event serves as a platform for Hawaii’s community to come together and provide them with a new home.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Neko Cat Cafe will take place at Mori by Art+Flea in the new South Shore Market.

There will be special releases by participating vendors including Green Tea Leaves Jewelry, Big Bad Wolf, Antidee, Mistprint, 7sketches, and more debuting cat-themed products and art.

Morning Glass will be providing treats for cats and cat lovers alike. Local independent band, The Maneki Nekos, will provide bluesy garage rock music.

For this year’s Neko Cafe, Hawaiian Humane Society is now taking early reservations online for people to plan ahead and save desired time slots with the kittens. There are 10 openings for RSVP for each time slot in addition to 10 walk-in openings.

Reservations can be made online here.

