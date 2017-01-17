Future Michigan running back tailored to play in Hawaii

Related Coverage Polynesian Bowl rosters announced following draft in Waikiki

Though weary from an eight-hour flight from Georgia to Honolulu, Kurt Taylor Jr. couldn’t keep a smile off of his face.

Despite the 4,521-mile journey, he felt at home stepping off of the plane Monday before preparations for the first-ever Polynesian Bowl.

“I really love it out here,” Taylor Jr. said.

Taylor’s father, Kurt Sr., played basketball at the University of Hawaii from 1992-93.

“He said just have fun with this moment, because you’re never going to experience it again,” Taylor Jr. said. “It’s a blessing. As a father, you go to Hawaii and you’re really coming out here playing. It’s a good feeling. I know he’s happy to be out here, all of the memories he had out here. It’s just a good feeling.”

The Michigan commit is one of a select few prospects from the continent not of Polynesian decent who was invited to play in the game.

“It’s a different culture, different style. Everything they do is different, so I just want to experience different things and get involved with the culture,” Taylor Jr. said.

Taylor will suit up for Team Marcus Mariota in Saturday’s showdown against Team Ronnie Stanley. Teams were determined by a draft Monday night.

The Polynesian Bowl kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium. Click here for ticket information.