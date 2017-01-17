Iconic Hilo landmark to be featured on U.S. stamp

For the first time ever, the U.S. Postal Service is issuing a stamp that depicts an iconic landmark from a neighbor island.

It’s an illustration of the Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo, complete with a red wooden shelter and bridge, surrounded by stone lanterns. It’s the latest in a series of American Landmarks stamps.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Dan Cosgrove and based on a photo shot by Keaau resident Bill Eger.

The stamp’s release coincides with the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the gardens.

The Liliuokalani Gardens stamp will be available for purchase starting Monday, Jan. 23.