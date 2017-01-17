Iconic Hilo landmark to be featured on U.S. stamp

By Published: Updated:
liliuokalani-gardens-stamp

For the first time ever, the U.S. Postal Service is issuing a stamp that depicts an iconic landmark from a neighbor island.

It’s an illustration of the Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo, complete with a red wooden shelter and bridge, surrounded by stone lanterns. It’s the latest in a series of American Landmarks stamps.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Dan Cosgrove and based on a photo shot by Keaau resident Bill Eger.

The stamp’s release coincides with the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the gardens.

The Liliuokalani Gardens stamp will be available for purchase starting Monday, Jan. 23.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s