KHON2 becomes part of Nexstar, nation’s second-largest TV broadcast group

Nexstar Broadcasting announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Media General, which includes Hawaii’s number-one television station, KHON2, in Honolulu.

KHON2 will now be part of the Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s second-largest television broadcast group.

This will mean a larger footprint in the U.S. with more resources, more news content from bureaus across the country, and gives our team at KHON2 the competitive advantage as the leader in the market.

Perry Sook, Nexstar chairman, president, and CEO, says he is committed to serving the Hawaii community with quality programming, breaking news, entertainment, information, services, and value to viewers and advertisers through Nexstar’s television, digital, and mobile media.

KHON2 looks forward to offering even more local content to better serve our community in 2017 and beyond.