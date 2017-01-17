Military siren goes off again, no emergency reported

Related Coverage Halawa, Aiea residents frustrated with overnight siren malfunction

Less than 24 hours after an emergency siren malfunctioned at Camp Smith, we’re told it went off yet again.

There was no emergency.

Our newsroom was flooded with calls from viewers, who started hearing the siren sound at around 8:30 p.m. It stopped at around 9:10 p.m., after blaring for about 40 minutes.

We checked with the Honolulu police and fire departments, as well as the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, all of which say the siren is on military property.

We’re still trying to get information from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Just after midnight Tuesday, an emergency siren went off and kept blaring for about an hour. Residents say there were times when it would stop briefly, only to sound off again.

Emergency officials tell us the Honolulu Fire Department had to be called in and cut the lock to a switch box to turn the power off.

A U.S. Marine Corps spokeswoman told us the siren went off because of a power surge, but Hawaiian Electric tells us there were no signs of a power surge in its system at that time.

Unrelated to this runaway siren, officials announced that testing of four new sirens will occur this week. Click here for more information.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.