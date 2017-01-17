New siren testing scheduled this week

Related Coverage Malfunctioning warning siren wakes Aiea residents

If you hear emergency sirens going off on Oahu this week, don’t be alarmed.

Officials will conduct testing of four new sirens at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Kahuku Shrimp Farms

Haleiwa Beach Park

Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Sand Island Access Road

Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility

The new sirens are part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project. Nearby residents may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-60 second intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, emergency management technicians will check that the new sirens are functioning properly.

Questions regarding the test should be directed to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 808-723-8960.

These tests are not related to the runaway siren that went off in Camp Smith shortly after midnight Tuesday. There was no emergency.

