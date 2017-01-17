Police investigate taxi robbery caught on surveillance video

Honolulu police are investigating the robbery of a taxi driver that was caught on camera.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

The driver, who works for Charley’s Taxi, says two passengers asked him to take them to Safeway on Pali Highway.

But when they came to a stop, one pulled out a gun while the other quickly knocked down the camera.

“They have the gun, and they just show to me and then just put it back,” said driver Chun Ho Lam. “The other person, they tried to disable the camera.”

The company said a similar incident like this has happened before, which is why it installed the security cameras last year as a standard feature in its taxis.

“We had that kind of incident before, at least a couple times, but we did not have the security camera in the car, so our driver reported to HPD that they didn’t get the person,” said Mohammed Akbar, Charley’s Taxi driver and supervisor. “So for the security, we install the camera. That’s (for) the safety of the customers and the driver. … Our whole fleet have that.”

Honolulu police tell us so far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.