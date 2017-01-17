State cites Safeway for HI-5 violations

The Hawaii State Department of Health has issued a Notice of Violation and Order against Safeway for failure to submit payments and reports required of beverage distributors by the state’s deposit beverage container law.

Safeway was delinquent for the monthly reporting period of Aug. 1-31, 2016, officials said.

Hawaii Revised Statutes §342G-105 requires beverage distributors to submit monthly distributor reports and payments to DOH no later than the 15th calendar day of the month following the end of the payment period. Safeway received multiple written notices reminding them of reporting requirements prior to being assessed a penalty.

DOH has assessed an administrative penalty against Safeway of $2,800 for its failure to comply with deposit beverage container requirements.

Safeway may request a hearing to contest the alleged facts and penalty.