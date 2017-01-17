The 4th Annual Chamber Week

The Chamber will be hosting its 4th Annual Chamber Week, January 17-20, 2017, an initiative to engage members in the legislative process, inform them of key issues in the upcoming session that could impact businesses and provide opportunities for members to engage with local legislators. President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Sherry Menor-McNamara joined us on Wake Up 2day with more on the upcoming events. The week is timed to coincide with the opening of the legislative session on January 18 with a lineup of events, including:

Leg 101 class as an opportunity for attendees to learn about getting involved in the legislative process

Walk around the Capitol to meet legislators and staff to discuss your concerns and positions on key issues

Leg Meet and Greet to network with legislators and other business leaders

Inside Look at Rail to hear from officials on the latest updates and information vital to rail

Outlook at the Federal Level in 2017 with an update from U.S. Chamber rep on the impact of the new Trump administration and Congress will have on business priorities in Hawaii and nationwide