Witnesses sought after devastating Pahoa fire, owners vow to rebuild

Related Coverage Beloved Pahoa landmark damaged by large fire

Hawaii Island police want to speak with anyone who saw the huge fire that damaged a portion of historic Pahoa town.

The fire began early Monday morning and ripped through the historic Akebono Theater. It caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage.

The cause is still under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.

On Tuesday, business owners returned to assess the damage. We were there, and saw just how much damage and destruction the blaze caused.

It was a painful sight at what was once the heart of Pahoa, a small town nostalgic of the past, located about a half-hour south of Hilo. People often stopped there as part of their trip to Kilauea volcano.

The raging fire broke out on Monday, just after midnight. It not only gutted the theater, but Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant.

Fire officials say the fire started in a vacant business next to Luquin’s.

Kirstine Heid’s husband owns both the restaurant and the theater.

“Just the age of the building and the age of the town, it’s probably lucky we didn’t lose more,” she said.

Heid says about 60 people are out of work because of the fire, and to think for months, they worried about lava consuming their businesses.

Authorities haven’t said yet what started the fire, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Part of the next step is disposing all the fire debris.

“One of the concerns of the county is we may have asbestos and some hazardous material in this facility,” said county managing director Wil Okabe.

A town that has a lot of history is now looking to the future.

“(We’re) definitely not just going to leave it vacant. Something will happen, and somehow we’ll get something going,” said Heid.