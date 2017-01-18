Application period opens for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp

Applications are now being accepted for Maui Police Department’s 2017 CSI Camp.

The camp is a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors. This year’s camp will be limited to 12 students.

The camp is scheduled for June 19-23, and will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Topics include: crime scene photography, scene diagramming, testing for blood, bullet trajectory, fingerprints, human remains recovery, polygraph and autopsy.

Interested students should submit an application by April 13.

View an informational flier here.

Download the application form here.

For more information call (808) 463-3830 or email CSICamp@mpd.net.