Auditions this Saturday for Celebrity Experience Acting Program

adrian

Nationally-acclaimed actor, Adrian R’Mante, is President/C.E.O of The Celebrity Experience Acting Program.  The Celebrity Experience provides opportunities for young actors to work with celebrities from Disney and Nickelodeon shows and learn acting skills, and in addition, the business side of entertainment.  It’s a program designed to open doors for young aspiring actors with the proper guidance.

Auditions into the program are being held Saturday, January 21, at The Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.

To register and schedule your audition, please call 638-4113.

You can also obtain more information at www.cgtv.la/curriculum

