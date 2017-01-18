Coast Guard rescues boaters from sunken vessel off Hawaii Island

Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 48-foot sailing vessel, Bobo Link, sank two and a half miles off Hawaii Island’s Hapuna Beach Wednesday.

All three are Hawaii Island residents.

The Coast Guard received a hit from a registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 1:48 p.m. Shortly after, it was notified by the Hawaii Fire Department that a sailing vessel sank with three people on board.

The men were monitored by a fire helicopter crew until the USCGC Kiska, homeported in Hilo, safely recovered them from their life raft and transported them to Kawaihae Harbor.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of carrying and properly registering an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon which is ultimately what saved the lives of these men,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Peterson, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center. “While the men also were able to contact emergency services personnel via cell phone, we strongly recommend boaters carry a working VHF radio in the event that cell service in unavailable.”

No one was hurt.