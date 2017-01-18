Funeral service, procession planned for retired HPD chief

A funeral service and procession will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, for retired Honolulu Police Chief Francis Keala.

Keala died on Jan. 7 at the age of 86.

The service will be held at Nuuanu Memorial Park and Mortuary. Visitation begins at 8 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m.

The funeral procession will pass the Honolulu Police Department’s Alapai headquarters on S. Beretania Street for a final salute at approximately 11 a.m. During this time, the road will be temporarily closed from Ward Avenue to Alapai Street.

The procession is expected to reach the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for the burial service at 11:30 a.m.

Chief Keala led the department from 1969 to 1983.

In a statement, the department said, “Chief Keala was a true leader, a devoted family man, and an inspiration to all who met him. He will be missed by many, both in and outside of the HPD.”

