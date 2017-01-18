H-3 Freeway Honolulu-bound to close for tunnel maintenance

The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists that the H-3 Freeway will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction for routine tunnel maintenance and cleaning.

The closure takes place between the Kamehameha Highway Underpass and the Halawa Interchange from 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, through 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Electronic message boards will be displayed to inform motorists of the closure. Emergency vehicles have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway.

Roadwork is weather permitting.