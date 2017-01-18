Honolulu Police Commission discusses terms of Chief Kealoha’s retirement

LIVE STREAM NOTE: KHON2 is live streaming the Honolulu Police Commission meeting here starting at around 2 p.m. We will attempt to stream as much as possible, however there may be periods where the stream is turned off — for example, when the commission goes into executive session.

The Honolulu Police Commission met Wednesday to finalize the terms of police chief Louis Kealoha’s retirement.

Kealoha, who has not been charged with any crime, agreed to retire after receiving a letter from federal authorities, stating that he is the target of a criminal investigation. His five-year term isn’t up until 2019.

Sources say part of that agreement involves getting under $500,000, an amount close to the rest of his salary through that 2019 term.

At the start of the meeting, Tenari Maafala, head of SHOPO, the police officers union, testified before the commission.

“I shared my heart with (Chief Kealoha) and let him know for selfish reasons I really hate to see him leave, but i also respect his decision and doing the most honorable thing for himself, for his family, and again for the department as a whole,” Maafala said. “Please rest assure I’m here to encourage each and every one of us, first and foremost from a human standpoint if you will, when someone is down, our fellow man, we should never step on them. The only time we should be looking down on our fellow man is when we’re picking them up and helping them along the way.

“Indicative of our police officers, their resiliency and their commitment to protect the people of Hawaii, I just want to assure the people of Hawaii that they are truly in good hands,” he said. “I’ve always said it before. I’ll say it again before my fellow colleagues, and with all due respect, there is no man or woman that is greater than what the Honolulu Police Department represents.”

Following Maafala’s testimony, the commissioners went into executive session.

