Humana: 2017 Medicare deadline and Medicare options

Even though the Medicare Advantage and PDP Annual Enrollment Period ended December 7, some people may still be eligible for what is known as a Medicare Advantage and PDP Special Enrollment Period. If you are one of those Medicare beneficiaries who is eligible or if you have a family member who is eligible, Humana is here for you! Learn hoe Medicare beneficiaries are eligible for a Special Enrollment Period can change their Medicare health care coverage.

Those wanting to learn more about Medicare Advantage plans can visit www.Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY: 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day/7 days a week. You can also visit Humana.com/medicare or they can arrange for a local licensed Humana sales agents to meet with you.

