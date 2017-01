The Kalalau trail will be closed to day hikers on Thursday, Jan. 19, for a rockfall mitigation project. Work is weather permitting.

The project site is located between Hāʻena and Hanakāpīʻai stream. Overnight hiker and campers with a valid camping permit will be allowed access on the trail with intermittent pedestrian controls at the work site. They may experience short delays.

Day hikers will not be permitted on the trail during this period.

View the closure notice online here.