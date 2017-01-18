Leland Green hits game winner, ‘Bows beat CSUN in another thriller at the Sheriff Center

Noah Allen scored a career-high 30 points and Leland Green drained a 3-pointer from the corner as Hawaii edged Cal State Northridge 80-77 on Wednesday night in a game that saw 22 lead changes.

With the score knotted at 77 and the clock winding down, Hawaii’s Brocke Stepteau brought the ball up court but stalled near half court, finally driving into the paint, cutting left and whipping a pass to Green in the right corner. Green, who scored nine points on three 3-pointers, launched his final 3 that ripped through the net.

Northridge missed a desperation heave from beyond half court as time expired.

Stepteau scored 11 points and made seven assists for Hawaii (8-9, 2-2 Big West). Kendall Smith led the Matadors (7-11, 3-2) with 20 points and Tavrion Dawson added 18.

Neither team led by more than seven. The lead was swapped twice and there were three ties in the final 2:06. Northridge hasn’t won in Hawaii since 1998.