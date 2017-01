Inspiring kids to be engaged around the environment and to become leaders and stewards of our state. That’s what a new challenge is all about. Mini grants between $150 and $1,000 are available to kids and teachers statewide to help with environmental projects. June Chee from Kupu and Natalie McKinney of Kokua Hawaii Foundation, joined WakeUp2day to talk about the Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge Mini-Grant Program and what type of ideas they’re looking for.

Advertisement