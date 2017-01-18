Residents sound off on plan to build more homes in Haleiwa

A new proposal to build more homes on the North Shore in drawing criticism.

Landowner Scott Wallace wants to build 35 homes near the end of Kilioe Place in Haleiwa. The subdivision would be called Haleiwa Plantation Village.

But to do so, he needs approval from the city planning commission to rezone three acres of agricultural land to residential land.

Click here to view the proposal in its entirety.

Many residents testified both for and against the project during a public hearing Wednesday.

“These are ag lands. We live on islands and our resources are finite, and we need to be able to protect and preserve the lands that will feed us and our children and our grandchildren,” said North Shore resident Malia Evans.

“This project presents an opportunity for those of us in the community to be able to purchase affordable property and build our own homes,” said North Shore resident Cathy Shanley. “I want to see our young people from Haleiwa, Waialua, Pupukea, Sunset Beach, I don’t want to see them move and that’s what they’re doing. This is an opportunity, and I really hope in the future we have more like this.”

One major concern was traffic, which Wallace says will not be affected.

“We did a traffic study. We looked at traffic implications, and the conclusion by Mr. Ng, who is a certified traffic engineer, is that the volumes are under capacity based upon the number of homes, home lots that will be placed on this project,” landowner Scott Wallace.

The commission is expected to make a decision on March 15.