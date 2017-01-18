The Surfrider Foundation recognizes 100 local Ocean Friendly Restaurants

10% of the plastic we use yearly ends up in the ocean. That’s equivalent to 700 billion plastic bottles. However, small steps by many people can add up to make a difference. And so can steps taken by restaurants. Today, Rebecca Pang from Frolic Hawaii and Chef Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe joined us to talk about “Ocean Friendly Restaurants”.

To help celebrate the certification of 100 restaurants state-wind, Koko Head Café is hosting a celebration for Surfrider and anyone who wants to learn more about Ocean Friendly Restaurants on Thursday, January 19 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite with a suggested donation of $20.

To see the full list of Ocean Friendly restaurants statewide, visit www.oceanfriendlyrestaurantshawaii.org.

http://www.frolichawaii.com/stories/love-clean-oceans-these-restaurants-do-too/