3 Hawaii prisoners among hundreds with commuted sentences granted by president

Three Hawaii prisoners were among hundreds granted commuted sentences by President Obama Thursday.

Obama granted commutations to 330 people, which brings his total commuted sentences to 1,715, the highest of any president in the country’s history.

According to CNN, 330 is also the most commutations granted by a president in a single day.

“The President set out to reinvigorate clemency, and he has done just that,” said the White House.

Neil Eggleston, the president’s counsel, wrote: “After reviewing each of your stories, the President concluded that you have taken substantial steps to remedy your past mistakes and that you are deserving of a second chance. … your example will influence whether someone in similar circumstances will get his or her own second chance in the future. Make the President proud with how you use your second chance.”

The prisoners include:

Thaddeas Kulani Thomas Hall – Waipahu, HI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alfred William Kemfort – Maui, HI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 17, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Allan Aquino Lafuente – Kapolei, HI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine (two counts); distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (September 14, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, and unpaid balance of $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.