A startling discovery shut down a Waikiki street Thursday.

A landscaper found a grenade in the bushes outside a convenience store on Kalakaua Avenue and Ena Road at around 9:30 a.m.

Ena Road was shut down from Kalakaua Avenue to Hobron Lane as police brought in a bomb squad to investigate.

Specialists determined the grenade was real, but inoperable.

The device was removed and the road was reopened.