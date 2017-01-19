Facebook founder addresses legal land battle on Kauai

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in a legal battle and wants to clear things up.

It has to do with pieces of land that fall within his 700 acres of north-shore Kauai property.

He’s filed a lawsuit over those parcels, which were passed down to Native Hawaiians with no record of who owns it.

The lawsuit has sparked a lot of backlash with critics who say Zuckerberg is forcing Hawaiians off their land.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg posted the following:

There have been some misleading stories going around today about our plans in Hawaii, so I want to clear this up. I posted last month about how Priscilla and I bought some land in Hawaii. We want to create a home on the island, and help preserve the wildlife and natural beauty. You can read about it here. The land is made up of a few properties. In each case, we worked with the majority owners of each property and reached a deal they thought was fair and wanted to make on their own. As with most transactions, the majority owners have the right to sell their land if they want, but we need to make sure smaller partial owners get paid for their fair share too. In Hawaii, this is where it gets more complicated. As part of Hawaiian history, in the mid-1800s, small parcels were granted to families, which after generations might now be split among hundreds of descendants. There aren’t always clear records, and in many cases descendants who own 1/4% or 1% of a property don’t even know they are entitled to anything. To find all these partial owners so we can pay them their fair share, we filed what is called a “quiet title” action. For most of these folks, they will now receive money for something they never even knew they had. No one will be forced off the land. We are working with a professor of native Hawaiian studies and long time member of this community, who is participating in this quiet title process with us. It is important to us that we respect Hawaiian history and traditions. We love Hawaii and we want to be good members of the community and preserve the environment. We look forward to working closely with the community for years to come.

We’re told Zuckerberg is doing everything by the book, but it can still put a financial burden on the families who have a stake in the parcels of land.

“They actually end up spending more than they get back in return,” explained state Rep. Kaniela Ing. “Imagine if you’re one of these family members and you have the sixth richest person in the world with literally the world’s best team of lawyers sending you a letter saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to buy this, can you strike a deal with us?’ You’re not going to strike a deal without lawyering up yourself.”

Racking up hundreds or thousands in legal fees is what Ing is hoping to avoid for Native Hawaiians who have a stake in kuleana lands. He says he’s helping to draft a bill to keep Hawaiian lands in Hawaiian hands.

While the bill is in its early stages, Ing says he’s hoping to make the legal process easier for Native Hawaiians.

“It’s not Hawaii style to initiate conversation through a lawsuit. We’re used to going next door, knocking on the door and saying, ‘Hey, let’s hooponopono and let’s talk about this,'” he said. “You’d have to establish a trust and then enter mediation and then we can commence with any lawsuit if the mediation is unsuccessful.”

After so many years of passing down land, Ing says many parcels are down to inches, but he says they’re still worth fighting for.

“We want to do whatever we can through the state to give these families a chance to hold on to what has always been in their family line,” he said.

We reached out to the Native Hawaiian Legal Council, which is working with Ing, but were told the attorneys were in a strategic planning meeting about the bill.