The Kauai Fire Department is investigating what caused a structure fire to break out in Kalaheo Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple units were dispatched to Naau Road at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an outdoor shed and metal container fully engulfed in flames.

The scene was cleared shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Fire inspectors estimate the damage to the structure and its contests to be roughly $50,000.

No one was hurt.