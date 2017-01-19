Happy National Popcorn Day with Primo Popcorn!

It’s National Popcorn Day!

To commemorate this day, let’s go back 5 years to the start of Primo Popcorn and feature 2 of our flavors that are still around today.

MAMA MIA, this savory is Parmesan and garlic. Easy on the pallet. You’ll find this one mild and mellow.

HAUPIA is our coconut cream and is one of our very popular chocolate flavors. Time and time again it has proven to be a tropical favorite.

