Hawaii Innocence Project files motion to overturn conviction in Dana Ireland murder

A convict in one of Hawaii’s most notorious murders is proclaiming his innocence in a new filing before the Hawaii Supreme Court.

The Hawaii Innocence Project filed a motion this week to take another look at the Dana Ireland murder case.

On Christmas Eve 1991, Ireland was run over while bicycling in Puna. She was raped, beaten, and died Christmas morning.

Three men were found guilty: Albert Ian Schweitzer, Shawn Schweitzer, and Frank Pauline Jr., who died in a New Mexico prison in 2015.

In 2000, Albert Ian Schweitzer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Now, the group is arguing, he was wrongfully convicted because he was provided with ineffective counsel.

It also argues that DNA evidence excludes him as one of the suspects.

We’ve reached out to the Hawaii Innocence Project and Schweitzer’s attorneys. We’re still waiting to hear back.