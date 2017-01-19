Hawaii Republicans in D.C. to witness Trump’s inauguration

In just a few hours, America will have a new commander in chief as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States.

The president-elect and members of the soon-to-be first family touched down at Joint Base Andrews Thursday, kicking off inauguration weekend.

On Friday, Trump will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. on Abraham Lincoln’s Bible as well as a Bible given to him by his late mother.

After that, Trump will give his first remarks as president with a self-written speech.

He gave a preview of that speech at a VIP dinner Thursday night.

“I just want to thank everybody and we’re going to have four incredible years. It’s going to be something special,” Trump said. “We are going to make America great again, greater than ever before. Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.”

On Thursday afternoon, we spoke with Fritz Rohlfing, chairman of the Hawaii Republican Party, who is among a contingent of about 50 people in our nation’s capital for the big day.

“It is a lot of anticipation, a lot of folks are coming to town,” he said. “I’m hoping that we get off to a good start and a good beginning. I’m looking forward to hearing a vision that President Trump and Vice President Pence have for our country and what we can do to help them achieve that.”

Rohlfing says right now there are no specific ideas being put forth by the new administration that directly relate to Hawaii, however he believes policies to be put in the place by Trump will ultimately help us.

Rohlfing says Trump’s mission to rebuild America’s economy, “that we lower taxes and excess regulation so we can free up our businesses to thrive and create more jobs for our people, and I think we will benefit us along with the rest of the country.”

KHON2 will air the inauguration ceremony live Friday morning on-air and live-streaming online. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. HST.