Hawaii’s Kitchen: Taormina Sicilian Cuisine





Taormina serves the timeless cuisine of Southern Sicily with contemporary style and flair. Inspired by the authentic flavors of Taormina, a seaside village in Sicily.

Executive Chef Hiro Mimura pairs fresh pastas with the highest quality seafoods and meats unspoiled by heavy sauces, Sicilian style pastas are dressed in pure, extra virgin olive oil. Fresh vegetables, lightly grilled fish, and lamb seasoned with herbs offer diners a healthy range of options.

Featuring fresh Sicilian cuisine for lunch and dinner, Taormina welcomes guests with indoor and outdoor dining in its Waikiki Beach Walk restaurant, designed by Peter Vincent & Associates. A wine list selected by Master Sommelier Roberto Viernes rounds out the experience with over 125 selections and Hawaii’s most diverse collection of Italian wine.

Parking after 3pm is $6 for 4 hours with validation. Parking during hours of 11am~3pm is free of charge. You will need to have your parking ticket validated by our Hostess and present your lunch or dinner receipt to the Valet. Valet parking at the Embassy Suites and Wyndham Hotel.