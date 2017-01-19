Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard Job Quest Fair

By Published:
98bad40040e3488388e17a4733cec701

Are you looking for another job? Or maybe a new career? Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility are hiring about 500 people.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, apprentice David Akana joined us to talk about an upcoming fair on February 1 at the Blaisdell Arena.

The apprentice program is vital to the Shipyard’s ability to train and maintain top-quality engineers to help the U.S. Navy’s maintain its motto – “We Keep them Fit to Fight!”

For details on the shipyard go to: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF/FEB.

Job Quest:
Neal Blaisdell Center
10am-3pm
General Admission- $3
facebook.com/HawaiiJobFairs

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s