Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard Job Quest Fair

Are you looking for another job? Or maybe a new career? Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility are hiring about 500 people.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, apprentice David Akana joined us to talk about an upcoming fair on February 1 at the Blaisdell Arena.

The apprentice program is vital to the Shipyard’s ability to train and maintain top-quality engineers to help the U.S. Navy’s maintain its motto – “We Keep them Fit to Fight!”

For details on the shipyard go to: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF/FEB.

Job Quest:

Neal Blaisdell Center

10am-3pm

General Admission- $3

facebook.com/HawaiiJobFairs