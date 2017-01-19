Polynesian Hall of Fame announces date for 2018 Polynesian Bowl and early commits

Honolulu, HI (January 19, 2017) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame officially announced today a date for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, a premier high school all-star football game that features the world’s elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The game will be played on Saturday, January 20 at Aloha Stadium on O’ahu, Hawai’i as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

A total of 90 nationally ranked players will be selected to participate in the game. Seventy-five percent will be of Polynesian ancestry and 25 percent from other ancestries. Several have already accepted invitations, including: Five-Star QB Jacob Sirmon from Bothell, WA, a member of the ESPN300; Five-Star LB Palaie Gaoteote from Las Vegas, NV, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star DE Tennessee Pututau from Salt Lake City, UT, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star LB Merlin Roberson from Gardena, CA, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu from Claremont, CA, a member of the ESPN300; FourStar DT Tommy Togiai from Pocatello, ID, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star OT Penei Sewell from St. George, UT, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star ATH Talanoa Hufanga from Corvallis, OR, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star LB Salua Masina from Salt Lake City, UT, a member of the ESPN300; Four-Star DT Tuli Letuligasenoa from Concord, CA and Four-Star OG Hunter Lotulelei from Salt Lake City, UT.

Two of Hawai’i’s top rated players have also been selected, including: LB Kana’i Mauga (Waianae, HI) and DE Samson Reed (Kahuku, HI).

Another commit is 6-foot 10-inch, 390 pound OT Daniel Faalele from Melbourne, Australia, who is now playing at IMG Academy in Florida.

“The Polynesian Bowl is the greatest all-star high school football game in Hawai’i history and already among the best in the world,” said Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu, a fourtime Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers. “This is our game, which celebrates our state, our culture and our Polynesian youth.”

Each player receives travel and accommodations to Hawai’i, lodging, meals, ground transportation, top of the line apparel, and equipment including a Riddell helmet and will participate in Polynesian cultural and educational activities throughout game week.

“The Polynesian Bowl provides a bridge between all cultures to learn more about Polynesia,” said Vice-Chairman and Co-Founder Ma’a Tanuvasa, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos. “This is what makes our game unique and special.”