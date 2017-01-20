(5) Hawai’i swept by (4) Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team dropped the second end of a two-match Mountain Pacific Sports Federation series with No. 4 Long Beach State Friday at The Walter Pyramid. Set scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-2, 0-2 MPSF) struggled offensively, hitting a season-low .191, and allowed eight aces, including five by TJ DeFalco. UH also did not record a team block while the Beach (6-1, 3-1) tallied 10 in the straight-set sweep.

Sophomore outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led UH with 10 kills and five digs while middle blockerPatrick Gasman hit .727 with nine kills in 11 attempts.

LBSU’s Kyle Ensing led all attackers with 11 kills, hitting .579 with no errors. As a team, the Beach hit .534 and committed only three errors in 58 kill attempts.

The Warriors rallied from an 18-15 deficit in Set 1 to tie it at 18. But the Beach responded with tough serving by DeFalco, including two aces, which resulted in a six-point spurt.

In Set 2, Hawai’i fell behind early 11-6 after committing six errors in its first 10 swings. It didn’t get any better for UH, who would go on to hit -.087 in the set as the Beach handed the Warriors their worst set loss of the season.

UH head coach Charlie Wade emptied his bench in Set 3 looking for a spark. Three straight hitting errors by Brandon Rattray catapulted the Beach to an early 10-6 lead. The Warriors would get within two twice but could not catch the 49ers despite hitting .360 for the set.

The Warriors will conclude their road trip with an MPSF match at UC Irvine, Saturday.