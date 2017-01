A state maintenance crew is looking into what caused an emergency siren to sound in Kapolei.

The siren at Kamokila Community Park went off at 12:53 p.m. and sounded until 1:50 p.m., when firefighters turned it off.

Meanwhile, an unusual noise was reported out of the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach.

Emergency officials say it was not a siren, and the noise came from a building on site.