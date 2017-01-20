Halona Street Bridge closes for $7.2 million replacement

Halona Street Bridge is closed to vehicular traffic 24 hours a day as crews replace the bridge.

The $7.2 million project aims to improve the bridge’s safety and reliability. Work is expected to last until this fall.

The bridge is located on Halona Street, between Kokea and Kohou streets, in Kalihi. It will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street via Kokea Street and onto Houghtailing Street.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, a separate traffic control plan will be implemented during the day hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Kokea Street will be closed between Halona Street and Laa Lane. Local access on Kokea Street will be maintained via Auld Lane and Laa Lane. After 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends, the Halona Street and Kokea Street intersection will reopen for motorists. See two detour maps below.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution when driving in the area, and follow all construction traffic controls.

Click here for more information on the project.

Detour for days, Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.:

Detour for nights, Mondays through Fridays, 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m., as well as Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22: