Hawaii Island police look for leads related to 1996 unsolved murder

Hawaii Island police are renewing their request for information or leads related to an unsolved murder investigation from 1996.

On August 12, 1996, the body of an 18-year-old man was discovered off a dirt road above the Keaʻau ball park at about 3:45 p.m. The victim was identified as Glenn Guerrero of Keaʻau. An autopsy determined that he died from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives learned that earlier in the day and prior to the discovery of Guerrero’s body, witnesses reported seeing Guerrero in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that was leaving the area of the ballpark. Detectives have been unable to identify the driver or locate the pickup truck.

“Previous leads have since been exhausted and, despite the advances in forensic science technologies, this murder investigation remains unsolved,” said Lieutenant Gregory Esteban of the Area I Criminal Investigations Section. “We’re still hopeful that with the passage of time and changes in relationships, individuals may be more willing to come forward with useful information that may lead to a resolution to this investigation. The Hawaii Police Department remains committed in its efforts to revisit and re-evaluate this and other unsolved homicides and to bring closure for the families of the victims.”

Police ask anyone with any information on this or other unsolved murders to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at 961-2380 or email derek.morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.