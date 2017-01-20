Hundreds protest Trump’s presidency on ‘Day of Resistance’

Related Coverage Donald Trump takes command of deeply divided nation as 45th President of the United States

Hundreds on Oahu took part Friday in a so-called Day of Resistance to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump.

According to a press release: “The Day of Resistance will kick off a movement taking to the streets, peacefully but resolutely, to protest the Trumpian agenda and its inherent injustices, to symbolically disrupt ‘business as usual’ and to inaugurate a new era of social activism while standing in solidarity with people in marginalized groups who are most threatened by a Trump White House.”

The event, organized by University of Hawaii students, staff, and faculty, began with a series of workshops at UH Manoa.

Then multiple marches converged at Trump International Hotel Waikiki for a peaceful rally and procession down Kalakaua Avenue to Waikiki Shell, where a unity concert was held.