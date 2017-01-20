Hundreds protest Trump’s presidency on ‘Day of Resistance’

Hundreds on Oahu took part Friday in a so-called Day of Resistance to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump.

According to a press release: “The Day of Resistance will kick off a movement taking to the streets, peacefully but resolutely, to protest the Trumpian agenda and its inherent injustices, to symbolically disrupt ‘business as usual’ and to inaugurate a new era of social activism while standing in solidarity with people in marginalized groups who are most threatened by a Trump White House.”

The event, organized by University of Hawaii students, staff, and faculty, began with a series of workshops at UH Manoa.

Then multiple marches converged at Trump International Hotel Waikiki for a peaceful rally and procession down Kalakaua Avenue to Waikiki Shell, where a unity concert was held.

