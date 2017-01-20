Idaho man dies in waters off Moloaa Beach

By Published:
kauai-island

An Idaho man drowned in waters off Moloaa Beach on Kauai Thursday afternoon. Police have identified him as 64-year-old Michael Tremblay.

The man had been swimming at approximately 12:15 p.m. when he could no longer be seen from shore. His family became concerned and called 911 for assistance.

Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, Ocean Safety’s Roving Patrol units, and firefighters from the Kaiakea fire station responded to the scene.

Rescuers located the man’s unresponsive body a short time later, roughly 150 yards from shore.

Lifeguards on rescue watercraft brought the man to shore and began CPR. Awaiting medics then transported him to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are assisting the man’s family.

