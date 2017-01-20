Iolani School prepares for campus expansion

Big changes are coming to Iolani School.

In 2017, Iolani will break ground on an on-campus residence for local, domestic and international students. The completed building will house 112 students in grades 9-12 and will be built where the current head of school residence is located.

The school was originally founded by King Kamehameha IV and Queen Emma as a boarding school and housed students from around the world from 1862 through 1959. Currently, more than 50 international students attend Iolani. The school’s most famous alumnus, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, was a boarding student who graduated in 1882.

The school also plans to make improvements this year to the Lower School for kindergardeners and first graders:

The construction of five free-standing buildings, each containing two classrooms that more than double the teaching space of the current K-1 classrooms.

A park-like natural playground encircled by winding covered walkways that connect the five buildings.

Shared space and inspiring learning areas, such as indoor tree houses serving as reading nooks, indoor gardens and a private lanai behind each building.

Space for an additional 24 kindergarten students – bringing Iolani’s kindergarten classes to 96 students overall.

Iolani will be building on land it bought seven years ago in preparation for this campus expansion.