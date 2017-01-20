Iolani School prepares for campus expansion

Big changes are coming to Iolani School.
In 2017, Iolani will break ground on an on-campus residence for local, domestic and international students. The completed building will house 112 students in grades 9-12 and will be built where the current head of school residence is located.
The school was originally founded by King Kamehameha IV and Queen Emma as a boarding school and housed students from around the world from 1862 through 1959. Currently, more than 50 international students attend Iolani. The school’s most famous alumnus, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, was a boarding student who graduated in 1882.
The school also plans to make improvements this year to the Lower School for kindergardeners and first graders:
- The construction of five free-standing buildings, each containing two classrooms that more than double the teaching space of the current K-1 classrooms.
- A park-like natural playground encircled by winding covered walkways that connect the five buildings.
- Shared space and inspiring learning areas, such as indoor tree houses serving as reading nooks, indoor gardens and a private lanai behind each building.
- Space for an additional 24 kindergarten students – bringing Iolani’s kindergarten classes to 96 students overall.
Iolani will be building on land it bought seven years ago in preparation for this campus expansion.