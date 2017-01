Island Slipper is taking it back to Hawaii Island, Paniolo style with this collection. The Hawaiian cowboy, or Paniolo, often spent the day away from home tending cattle. Meanwhile his wahine would be home or out to town in full grain plush leather slippers. Well, now you can enjoy these same paniolo comforts with this addition to your wardrobe.

Check out Island Slipper in the Ewa wing at Ala Moana Center or on the 2nd floor at Royal Hawaiian Center.

https://www.islandslipper.com/