Latest crew of researchers take part in Mars simulation on Mauna Loa

Six astronaut-like crew members entered a geodesic dome on Mauna Loa Thursday afternoon to begin an eight-month Mars simulation activity.

The crew is part of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) project, which has been operating long-duration planetary surface missions to investigate crew composition since 2012. This is the fifth in a series of HI-SEAS missions.

NASA funded HI-SEAS missions 2, 3 and 4 with a $1.2 million grant and has provided $1 million for missions 5 and 6, the latter scheduled for 2018.

Kim Binsted, HI-SEAS principal investigator and UH-Manoa professor, said, “This is the best and most obvious place to do this research. Both because of the physicality – as you can see, it looks like weʻre on Mars – but also because of the range of expertise available at the University of Hawaii. We’ve got some of the world’s top planetary scientists. We’ve got some of the world’s top astronomers.”

The crew will be monitored by an experienced mission support team and will perform exploration tasks such as geological field work and life systems management. The conditions, such as delayed communication and partial self-sufficiency, are explicitly designed to be similar to those of a planetary surface exploration mission.

Daily routines include food preparation from shelf-stable ingredients, exercise, scientific research, equipment testing and tracking resource utilization such as food, power and water.

“Iʻll be looking at optimizing our power and water resources uses,” said mission crew engineer Ansley Barnard, “so Iʻm excited to understand the engineering problem, because the habitat is an impressive facility and it really is quite a complicated unit.”

“Iʻm looking forward to building relationships with my crew,” mission commander James Bevington said. “I fully anticipate coming out with five new best friends.”

