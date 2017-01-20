Maui police on lookout for suspect wanted for stealing suitcases

Maui Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect behind the theft of suitcases from an open trunk of a vehicle parked in the lot of the Walmart in Kahului.

At about 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata was parked in a handicapped stall. The trunk was inadvertently open when the driver went in to Walmart to shop. He and his wife came directly from the airport and had all of their luggage in the trunk.

The suspect approached the Sonata driving a white four-door sedan from the north side of the parking lot and parked directly behind the Sonata.

The suspect then grabbed the suitcases from the Sonata’s open trunk and fled the scene towards the Pakaula Street exit.

One of the victims was seated in the Sonata at the time and partially asleep when she heard a noise coming from behind the vehicle. She did not realize that the trunk was open and the couple’s property was being stolen.

Two small Ciao suitcases and a large Victorinox suitcase were stolen. Within the suitcases was a new Acer 10-inch laptop computer, a small silver Fuji camera, prescription Rayban sunglasses, clothing and medication. The total value of the items taken is $3,150.

The suspect is believed to be male, tall and thin, and was wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt and white or light-colored multi-print shorts.

If you have any information about this theft, contact Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.