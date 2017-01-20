Police ask public’s help in identifying body found in waters off Na Pali Coast

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of a woman found Wednesday afternoon in waters off the Na Pali Coast on Kauai’s North Shore.

Foul play is not suspect in the cause of her death.

She is described as a Caucasian female, possibly in her 30s, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be 5-foot-5 and approximately 130 to 140 pounds. She has a green tattoo around her right ankle in a braded rope pattern.

According to a police investigation, bystanders were riding a jet ski in waters off the Kalalau Trail, in an area known as Space Rock, when they noticed a woman’s unresponsive body floating in the water roughly 20 feet from a rocky shoreline.

The bystanders transported the woman’s body via the jet ski to Ke‘e Beach at approximately 2:50 p.m. Lifeguards at the Ke‘e Beach tower performed CPR, but the female was presumed dead upon arrival. She was transported to Wilcox Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the woman may have fallen from the Kalalau Trail into the ocean below. An autopsy performed today revealed that the woman’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, consistent with a fall from a height.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity, or circumstances that may have led to her death, are asked to call Det. Chris Calio at 241-1683, or Police Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.