Researcher injured in University of Hawaii lab explosion files lawsuit

A researcher who lost her arm in a laboratory explosion at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is suing the school.

Thea Ekins-Coward filed the civil complaint last week. View the lawsuit in its entirety here.

The explosion occurred March 16, 2016, in the school’s Pacific Ocean Sciences and Technology (POST) building.

In the lawsuit, she says she was invited to the university to receive training at the lab and “had no previous experience in the preparation of gas mixtures with gases which may be combustible in certain circumstances…”

The lawsuit says despite inquiries by Ekins-Coward, her supervisors “failed and refused to warn of the dangers or to provide appropriate safety training.”

The resulting explosion caused “the loss of her right arm above her elbow, suffered abrasions to her cornea, burns on her face, and nerve damage to her ears with resulting loss of high frequency hearing.”

The lawsuit claims personal injury, negligence, gross negligence, failure to warn, dangerous condition of public property, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium.

The university told KHON2 that it has not been served and cannot comment on pending litigation.

As for the lab itself, university officials say a contract for its repairs will be awarded in the next week or two with expected completion in September.

The work is estimated to cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

The university says it paid $69,300 in fines to the state, per an agreement with the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division, and has taken the appropriate steps to reduce existing or potential hazards.

The settlement does not mean the university admitted it violated cited standards.