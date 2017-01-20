Strong winds expected to blow through islands this weekend

Strong high pressure north of the islands could bring windy conditions to the state Saturday.

These winds will accelerate over terrain and down lee slopes of most islands and may reach warning strength. Gusty trade winds will begin a gradual decline on Sunday.

A high wind watch is in place for all islands beginning at noon Saturday through late Saturday night. Northeast trades could be 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The following areas have the highest chance for strong winds:

Kauai: Leeward areas from Barking Sands to Koloa,

Oahu: Over and immediately west of the Koolau and Waianae ranges,

Maui County: Lee of mountain areas, across much of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and through the central valley of Maui, and

Hawaii Island: Leeward Kohala area, the Waimea to Kawaihae corridor, western Saddle areas, and north of Kailua-Kona.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans involve marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.