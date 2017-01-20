T.Oki Trading: Selection and Expertise for your Home Remodeling Project

T.Oki Trading is your indoor and outdoor home improvement specialist with a Showroom providing almost everything needed for your home renovation.

 Their team has the product knowledge and experience to guide you to the appropriate products for all your needs. Since 1981, they have been proudly serving Hawaii’s homeowners, contractors, architects and designers. They are leaders in the industry and carry a wide array of products and materials for Hawaii’s home renovations, with high quality consumer brands for both residential and commercial use.

 Their premium brands include Toto, Toto Washlets, Jacuzzi, Hot Tub Collection, Hansgrohe with both in-stock and special-order options. As always, their dedicated sales team makes customer satisfaction their priority.

 Hawaii’s Source for:

● Toilets, Faucets & Fixtures

● Kitchen & Outdoor Appliances

● Hot Tubs, Swim Spas & Saunas

● Natural Stone, Porcelain, Quartzite

Serving Hawaii for Over 35 Years

 T.Oki Trading Showroom

2933 Koapaka Street (right by the airport)

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

