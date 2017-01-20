Waipahu water main break affects apartment complexes, businesses

By Published: Updated:
board of water supply over background

Three apartment complexes and several businesses in Waipahu Town Center have no water following a main break Friday.

The 12-inch water main break was reported at around 2 p.m. on Leolua Street, between Kunia Road and Leoku Street.

The main was originally installed in 1966.

The Board of Water Supply says those affected will remain without water throughout the repair, which is expected to last into Saturday.

Three water wagons will be positioned in the area to provide an alternate water source.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s