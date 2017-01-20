Waipahu water main break affects apartment complexes, businesses

Three apartment complexes and several businesses in Waipahu Town Center have no water following a main break Friday.

The 12-inch water main break was reported at around 2 p.m. on Leolua Street, between Kunia Road and Leoku Street.

The main was originally installed in 1966.

The Board of Water Supply says those affected will remain without water throughout the repair, which is expected to last into Saturday.

Three water wagons will be positioned in the area to provide an alternate water source.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.