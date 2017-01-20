Ward Warehouse celebrates Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year doesn’t officially kick off until next Saturday, Jan. 28, but Ward Warehouse is inviting everyone to come celebrate early.

The shopping mall will be hosting several cultural exhibitions on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 11 a.m., along with a meet-and-greet with this year’s reigning Miss Chinatown and her court.

There will be a lion dance, including a pole jumping display, at the amphitheater starting at 1:30 p.m.

A calligraphy demonstration and hands-on activity by Mei Lin Yeh, and cultural information provided by Wah Ngai Association will be part of the day’s activities.